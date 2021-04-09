Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.32 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

