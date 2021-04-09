JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,737 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of Terex worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.