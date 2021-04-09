JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 328,825 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

