3D L Capital Management LLC Takes $7.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,000. Apple comprises 8.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

