JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

