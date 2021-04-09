107,895 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 107,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

