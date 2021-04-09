Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.55 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

