Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 164,057 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.55% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

