Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $260,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,207 shares of company stock valued at $15,563,124 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $39.56 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

