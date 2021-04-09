Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $703,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 291,866 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

