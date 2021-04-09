Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,722 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

