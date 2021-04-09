Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 861.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 125,069 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 85,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

