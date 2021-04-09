Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

