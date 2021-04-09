Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

