Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

