Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.52 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

