Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 26,791 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.