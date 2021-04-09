Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.63 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $119.18 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.