Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

