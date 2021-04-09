At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $28,015.92 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20.

HOME opened at $27.05 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 304,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

