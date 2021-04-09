Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $41,961.60 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CVNA opened at $271.00 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

