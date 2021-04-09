Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,273,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,570,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.