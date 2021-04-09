Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.