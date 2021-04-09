Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of UP Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.