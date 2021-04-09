Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of PEGA opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.78. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

