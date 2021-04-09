Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 897,463 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 897,463 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Infosys by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $5,369,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

