Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $665.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

