Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Shares of VRTS opened at $247.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

