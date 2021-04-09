Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,732 shares of company stock worth $5,734,563.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

