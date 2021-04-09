Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $24.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

