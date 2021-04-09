Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEEL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

