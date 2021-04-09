Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

