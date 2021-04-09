Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,130 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Washington Prime Group worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

