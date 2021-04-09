Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,171 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $74.68 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

