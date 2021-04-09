Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 24,931 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

