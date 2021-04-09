Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Apache worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apache by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

