Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

