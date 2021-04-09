Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 14,000 Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SNE stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

