Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enel Américas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Américas by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enel Américas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

