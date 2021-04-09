50,000 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVACU. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

