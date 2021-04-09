Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

