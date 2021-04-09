Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000.

SIZE stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $122.89.

