Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.