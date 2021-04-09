Jane Street Group LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.22% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA GLIF opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.