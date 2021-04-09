United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

