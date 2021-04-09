Jane Street Group LLC Invests $469,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $40.00.

