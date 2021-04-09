Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 100,159 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.14 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

