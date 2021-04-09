United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPXS stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

