United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.97 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.