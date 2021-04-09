United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 111,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $30.83 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.